Analyzing Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) & American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT)

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) and Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Battery Technology and Hecla Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Battery Technology N/A N/A -$9.29 million N/A N/A Hecla Mining $720.23 million 4.48 -$84.22 million ($0.15) -34.86

American Battery Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hecla Mining.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

9.9% of American Battery Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of Hecla Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of American Battery Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Hecla Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares American Battery Technology and Hecla Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Battery Technology N/A -36.74% -29.04% Hecla Mining -11.69% -0.27% -0.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for American Battery Technology and Hecla Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Battery Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hecla Mining 0 1 7 0 2.88

American Battery Technology currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 351.13%. Hecla Mining has a consensus price target of $6.68, indicating a potential upside of 27.70%. Given American Battery Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe American Battery Technology is more favorable than Hecla Mining.

About American Battery Technology

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries. The company was formerly known as American Battery Metals Corporation. American Battery Technology Company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold. It flagship project is the Greens Creek mine located on Admiralty Island in southeast Alaska. Hecla Mining Company was incorporated in 1891 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

