Provence Wealth Management Group Sells 1,201 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Provence Wealth Management Group lowered its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,489,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,362,000 after acquiring an additional 59,682 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,975,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,519,000 after buying an additional 145,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 341.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGE traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.33. The company had a trading volume of 482,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,234. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $33.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.12 and its 200-day moving average is $31.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

