Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $599,000 Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 200,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,700,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% in the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 7,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total transaction of $172,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,493.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total transaction of $172,615.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,493.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TSCO. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.54.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $270.21. 1,135,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $279.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

