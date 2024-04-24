ANGLE (LON:AGL) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

ANGLE (LON:AGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.86) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 337.50% from the company’s current price.
Shares of LON AGL traded up GBX 3.75 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 16 ($0.20). 24,898,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,386,092. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 14.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 14.05. The company has a market capitalization of £41.69 million, a P/E ratio of -177.67 and a beta of 0.20. ANGLE has a 52-week low of GBX 9.07 ($0.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 37.40 ($0.46).
