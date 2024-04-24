ANGLE (LON:AGL) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

ANGLE (LON:AGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.86) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 337.50% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON AGL traded up GBX 3.75 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 16 ($0.20). 24,898,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,386,092. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 14.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 14.05. The company has a market capitalization of £41.69 million, a P/E ratio of -177.67 and a beta of 0.20. ANGLE has a 52-week low of GBX 9.07 ($0.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 37.40 ($0.46).

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

