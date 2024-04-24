Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 160 ($1.98) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 102.28% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.85) price target on shares of Ecora Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.
Ecora Resources Trading Down 0.4 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Ecora Resources news, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche bought 65,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £50,053.85 ($61,825.41). 18.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Ecora Resources
Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver primarily in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally.
