Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Star Energy Group (LON:STAR) Price Target to GBX 66

Star Energy Group (LON:STAR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 66 ($0.82) in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 461.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Star Energy Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of STAR traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 11.75 ($0.15). 713,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,445. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9.82. Star Energy Group has a 52 week low of GBX 7.12 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 14.98 ($0.19). The company has a market cap of £15.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.96 and a beta of -0.13.

Get Star Energy Group alerts:

About Star Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Star Energy Group Plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, processing, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

Receive News & Ratings for Star Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.