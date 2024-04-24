Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Star Energy Group (LON:STAR) Price Target to GBX 66

Star Energy Group (LON:STAR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 66 ($0.82) in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 461.70% from the stock’s previous close.
Star Energy Group Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of STAR traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 11.75 ($0.15). 713,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,445. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9.82. Star Energy Group has a 52 week low of GBX 7.12 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 14.98 ($0.19). The company has a market cap of £15.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.96 and a beta of -0.13.
About Star Energy Group
