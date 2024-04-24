Tortilla Mexican Grill’s (MEX) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Tortilla Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of LON MEX traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 44.90 ($0.55). 43,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,478. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 48.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 51.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1,075.00 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,241.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.30. Tortilla Mexican Grill has a one year low of GBX 38 ($0.47) and a one year high of GBX 115 ($1.42).

Tortilla Mexican Grill Company Profile

Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC operates and manages Mexican restaurants under the Tortilla brand. The company operates through owned and stores in the United Kingdom and the Middle East. Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

