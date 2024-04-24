Tortilla Mexican Grill’s (MEX) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Tortilla Mexican Grill Stock Performance
Shares of LON MEX traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 44.90 ($0.55). 43,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,478. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 48.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 51.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1,075.00 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,241.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.30. Tortilla Mexican Grill has a one year low of GBX 38 ($0.47) and a one year high of GBX 115 ($1.42).
Tortilla Mexican Grill Company Profile
