Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Warpaint London (LON:W7L – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Warpaint London in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 550 ($6.79) price objective for the company.

Warpaint London Stock Performance

Warpaint London Company Profile

Shares of Warpaint London stock traded up GBX 25.25 ($0.31) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 495.25 ($6.12). The stock had a trading volume of 713,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,769. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 407.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 369.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.53. Warpaint London has a fifty-two week low of GBX 190 ($2.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 498.90 ($6.16). The stock has a market cap of £382.63 million, a P/E ratio of 4,534.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.

