Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,303,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,372,000 after buying an additional 252,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,641,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,737,000 after buying an additional 2,547,232 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,696,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,779,000 after buying an additional 195,255 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,026,000 after buying an additional 683,984 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,395,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,653,000 after buying an additional 605,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Capital cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Argus cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE ADM traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.70. 417,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,958,746. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $87.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.40.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.07). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.