Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Makes New Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,700 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 358.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXPI stock opened at $235.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.18. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $155.31 and a twelve month high of $264.26. The firm has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.29.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

