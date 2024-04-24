Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 261.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,893 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 112.1% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.62. 285,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401,072. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.47. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

