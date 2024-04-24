SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 519 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

SlateStone Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 30,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.98. 31,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.02. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

