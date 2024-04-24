Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up 0.7% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWN. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $337,567,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,291,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,010.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 476,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,631,000 after purchasing an additional 454,209 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,517,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,551,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.51. The company had a trading volume of 222,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,315. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $159.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.