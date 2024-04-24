Demars Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Demars Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in CF Industries by 5.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.47.

CF Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

CF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.75. 40,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,463,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.81. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $87.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.67. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In related news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.