Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 2,641 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.58.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $539.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $545.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.09. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $430.03 and a one year high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.27%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

