Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $5.37 Million Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Genpact worth $5,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,528,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,725,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Genpact in the third quarter worth $1,125,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 16.7% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact Trading Up 0.4 %

G opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $44.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Genpact Increases Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 14.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.153 dividend. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on G shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on Genpact

About Genpact

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.