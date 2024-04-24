Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHXFree Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of ATHX stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. Athersys has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $290,079.30, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.90.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

