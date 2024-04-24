Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Stock Performance
Shares of ATHX stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. Athersys has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $290,079.30, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.90.
About Athersys
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Athersys
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.