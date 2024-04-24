Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Valhi Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:VHI opened at $14.91 on Friday. Valhi has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $17.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.80 million, a PE ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average is $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter. Valhi had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 0.63%.
About Valhi
Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.
