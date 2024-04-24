Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VHI opened at $14.91 on Friday. Valhi has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $17.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.80 million, a PE ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average is $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter. Valhi had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 0.63%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Valhi’s payout ratio is currently -76.19%.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

