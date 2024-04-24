Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 99.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlanta Braves during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the third quarter valued at $127,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Atlanta Braves from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlanta Braves currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Atlanta Braves Stock Down 0.4 %

Atlanta Braves stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $38.12. 31,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,661. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.05. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.95 and a twelve month high of $50.15.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $67.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.94 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

