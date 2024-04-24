Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Reduces Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 126,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,090,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $327,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 19,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,055,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,568,000 after acquiring an additional 72,202 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO remained flat at $47.91 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 829,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,732. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.15. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $48.98.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

