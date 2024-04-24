Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 128 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 24.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 17.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 537.1% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of LW stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,079. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.72. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $77.41 and a one year high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LW has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.40.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

