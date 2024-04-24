Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Trims Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $58.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,317. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.68. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $61.18.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

