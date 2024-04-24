Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 250 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Datadog by 743.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,571,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,960. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.60. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $138.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1,053.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Amit Agarwal sold 33,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $4,283,128.38. Following the transaction, the president now owns 294,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,804,062.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Amit Agarwal sold 33,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $4,283,128.38. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 294,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,804,062.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 12,654 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $1,627,051.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,080,152.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 735,984 shares of company stock valued at $94,617,681 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DDOG. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.70.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

