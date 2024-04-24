AVI Japan Opportunity Trust PLC (LON:AJOT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.85

AVI Japan Opportunity Trust PLC (LON:AJOT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
AVI Japan Opportunity Trust Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of AJOT stock opened at GBX 127.51 ($1.57) on Wednesday. AVI Japan Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 103.75 ($1.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 133.50 ($1.65). The stock has a market cap of £179.58 million and a P/E ratio of 1,083.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 128.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 120.95.
About AVI Japan Opportunity Trust
