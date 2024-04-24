Analysts Issue Forecasts for Avidbank Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (OTC:AVBH)

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AVBH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avidbank in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Avidbank’s FY2024 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.03 EPS.
Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Avidbank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th.
Avidbank Stock Performance
Shares of OTC:AVBH opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. Avidbank has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $22.00.
Avidbank Company Profile
Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.
