Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Posts Earnings Results

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NTB traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.97. The company had a trading volume of 110,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12-month low of $22.93 and a 12-month high of $33.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.74.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as overdraft facilities to commercial and corporate customers.

