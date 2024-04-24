Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.37% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.47. The company had a trading volume of 57,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,537. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $32.97 and a twelve month high of $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.40 and its 200-day moving average is $40.04.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $166.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.53 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,994,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,070,000 after purchasing an additional 48,583 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,295,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,472,000 after purchasing an additional 150,023 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 44,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

