Bfsg LLC Acquires 251 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,151,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,595,836. The firm has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $169.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.96 and its 200-day moving average is $154.79.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
