Bfsg LLC Buys New Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of ASML by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 7,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock traded down $9.25 on Wednesday, reaching $892.32. 859,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,865. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $957.00 and its 200-day moving average is $800.90. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,056.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $352.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 27.02%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

