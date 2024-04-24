Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 41.0% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $12.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $315.98. 3,343,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.23 and a 52-week high of $541.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.38. The company has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.45.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens lowered their target price on Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $454.63.

Insider Activity

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

