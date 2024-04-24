Bfsg LLC Sells 2,183 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Bfsg LLC cut its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Vontier by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vontier by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Vontier by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Vontier by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Vontier by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Vontier stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.31. The stock had a trading volume of 461,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,100. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $45.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.63 and a 200 day moving average of $36.71.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.92 million. Vontier had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 60.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.15%.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

