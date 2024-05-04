Head to Head Analysis: Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) versus Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUUF – Get Free Report) and Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.0% of Forward Air shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Forward Air shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Prosegur Cash and Forward Air’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prosegur Cash N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Forward Air $1.37 billion 0.42 $167.35 million $6.42 3.39

Analyst Ratings

Forward Air has higher revenue and earnings than Prosegur Cash.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Prosegur Cash and Forward Air, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prosegur Cash 0 0 0 0 N/A Forward Air 1 4 3 0 2.25

Forward Air has a consensus target price of $80.14, indicating a potential upside of 267.97%. Given Forward Air’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Forward Air is more favorable than Prosegur Cash.

Profitability

This table compares Prosegur Cash and Forward Air’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prosegur Cash N/A N/A N/A Forward Air 10.58% 15.30% 6.48%

Summary

Forward Air beats Prosegur Cash on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prosegur Cash

Prosegur Cash, S.A. provides cash cycle management solutions and automating payments in retail establishments, ATM management for financial institutions, retail establishments, business, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewellery stores. The company provides national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence. It offers cash processing and automation services, such as counting, processing, and packaging, as well as coin recycling, cash flow control, and monitoring systems; ATM solutions comprising planning, loading, monitoring, first- and second-tier maintenance, and balancing services; collection and payment management; foreign exchange currency services; and cash planning and forecasting services for financial institutions. In addition, the company offers self-service cash machines that provide cash deposit, recycling, and bank notes and coins dispensing services; cryptocurrency custody services; and added-value outsourcing services for banks, such as multiagency, cheque processing, and related administrative services, as well as teller outsourcing service. It serves in Spain, Portugal, Germany, Luxembourg, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Iceland, the Netherlands, Italy, the Czech Republic, Cyprus, France, Austria, the United States, New Zealand, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, the Philippines, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Mexico, India, Singapore, Indonesia, and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. Prosegur Cash, S.A. is a subsidiary of Prosegur Compañía de Seguridad, S.A.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling. This segment offers expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet, and high security and temperature-controlled logistics services. The Intermodal segment provides intermodal container drayage services; and contract and container freight station warehouse and handling services. It serves freight forwarders, third-party logistics companies, integrated air cargo carriers and passenger, passenger and cargo airlines, steamship lines, and retailers. Forward Air Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Greeneville, Tennessee.

