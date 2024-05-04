SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Receives $172.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on SITE shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $204.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SITE

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.35, for a total value of $1,763,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,340,761.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.35, for a total transaction of $1,763,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at $101,340,761.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $3,924,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 588.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

SITE opened at $152.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 1.53. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $116.81 and a 1 year high of $188.01.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $904.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.