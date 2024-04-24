Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,896,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,341,000 after purchasing an additional 52,038 shares during the period. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $396,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 703,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,695,000 after buying an additional 45,240 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 126,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after buying an additional 17,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 25,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.88. 1,223,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,552. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.64. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $62.24. The company has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

