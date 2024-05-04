Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Shares Down 1.9%

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) was down 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $5.04. Approximately 9,215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 202,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.
The company has a market cap of $4.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48.
Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($6.51) EPS for the quarter. Better Choice had a negative net margin of 59.00% and a negative return on equity of 95.23%. The company had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter.
Better Choice Company Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, and chews.
