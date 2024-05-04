ICON Price Hits $0.23 on Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. ICON has a total market capitalization of $227.53 million and $5.35 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ICON has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 994,290,070 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, "ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . More information can be found at https://icon.community."

