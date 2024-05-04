Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Barclays

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on QSR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.56.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $75.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $61.77 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.51.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, insider Jill Granat sold 80,332 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $6,121,298.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,759 shares in the company, valued at $31,299,835.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jill Granat sold 80,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $6,121,298.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,759 shares in the company, valued at $31,299,835.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,338,820.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,055,399.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,200 shares of company stock worth $28,828,182 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 11,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

