Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 3,018 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,482 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZION. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 389,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after buying an additional 70,461 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 21,551 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,311,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,396,000 after buying an additional 1,259,571 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $1,268,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 264,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 94,077 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $306,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,925.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $181,115.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,926.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $306,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,925.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $744,893. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ZION stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.17. 1,879,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,026,617. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.83 and a 200 day moving average of $39.26. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $46.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.04). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ZION. Wedbush lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ZION

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.