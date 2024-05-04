Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given New C$84.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$92.00 to C$84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$90.48.

TSE:TD opened at C$74.80 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$74.03 and a 12-month high of C$87.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$80.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$132.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C$0.07. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of C$13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.63 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8683417 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 64.45%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

