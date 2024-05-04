Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $411,000 Stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,180 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $464,000. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 143,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 23,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PID opened at $18.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.37 million, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $18.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.1753 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

