Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target Lowered to C$32.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WJX. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Wajax from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Wajax from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Wajax Stock Performance

Shares of WJX opened at C$28.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$608.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.87. Wajax has a 52-week low of C$21.63 and a 52-week high of C$34.96.

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wajax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of C$542.60 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wajax will post 3.9178404 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wajax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Wajax Company Profile

Wajax Corporation provides equipment, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; marine, off and on highway engines, and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, mulchers, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

