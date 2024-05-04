RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWEOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.76 on May 20th

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.7577 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This is a positive change from RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.66.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:RWEOY opened at $36.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.37. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $32.68 and a 12-month high of $46.39.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RWE Aktiengesellschaft

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.