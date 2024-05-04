Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,193,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,838 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,984,000 after acquiring an additional 344,929 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after buying an additional 44,971 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,175,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.3% during the third quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 1,111,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,349,000 after acquiring an additional 56,209 shares during the period.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE KYN opened at $9.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $10.15.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

