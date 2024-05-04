H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (HNNMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 6th

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This is a boost from H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Performance

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.47.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. As a group, analysts expect that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

