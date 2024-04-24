Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Shares Gap Down to $338.55

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $338.55, but opened at $281.55. Bio-Rad Laboratories shares last traded at $279.91, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 17.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $330.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $681.18 million for the quarter.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

