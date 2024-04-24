Nicolet Bankshares (NIC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE: NIC) in the last few weeks:

4/18/2024 – Nicolet Bankshares had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $85.00 to $86.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/18/2024 – Nicolet Bankshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $92.00 to $88.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/17/2024 – Nicolet Bankshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $82.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/17/2024 – Nicolet Bankshares had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2024 – Nicolet Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

NYSE NIC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,694. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.76 and a 52 week high of $86.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Nicolet Bankshares’s payout ratio is 15.41%.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $163,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,895.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 556,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,865,000 after purchasing an additional 195,707 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 542,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,629,000 after buying an additional 20,299 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

