Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2024

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Spotify Technology updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

SPOT stock traded down $21.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.99. 4,905,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,399. The company has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.36 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $269.00 and its 200 day moving average is $216.78. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $128.67 and a 12-month high of $319.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPOT. HSBC initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $274.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

