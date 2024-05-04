Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” by Analysts

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,650,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,946,000 after buying an additional 87,919 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,652,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,789,000 after buying an additional 590,492 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,758,000 after purchasing an additional 24,031 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 508,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,718,000 after buying an additional 231,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $58.86 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $75.19. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.89 and its 200 day moving average is $61.08.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $252.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.16%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

