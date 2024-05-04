Contrasting Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) & Unity Software (NYSE:U)

Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) and Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Airship AI and Unity Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airship AI 0 0 0 0 N/A Unity Software 1 11 9 0 2.38

Unity Software has a consensus price target of $37.03, suggesting a potential upside of 49.62%. Given Unity Software’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Unity Software is more favorable than Airship AI.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

5.9% of Airship AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Unity Software shares are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of Airship AI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Unity Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Airship AI and Unity Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airship AI $12.30 million 11.22 $16.37 million N/A N/A Unity Software $2.19 billion 4.42 -$822.01 million ($2.16) -11.46

Airship AI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Unity Software.

Risk and Volatility

Airship AI has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unity Software has a beta of 2.4, indicating that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Airship AI and Unity Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airship AI N/A -100.73% 78.57% Unity Software -37.64% -10.14% -4.50%

Summary

Unity Software beats Airship AI on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airship AI

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding. It serves government, public sector, law enforcement, military, and commercial enterprise organizations. The company was formerly known as Super Simple AI, Inc. and changed its name to Airship AI Holdings, Inc. in March 2023. Airship AI Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

