Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) versus FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Financial Review

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Get Free Report) and Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FLSmidth & Co. A/S and Chart Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FLSmidth & Co. A/S N/A N/A N/A $0.74 6.14 Chart Industries $3.35 billion 1.94 $47.30 million $0.38 407.89

Chart Industries has higher revenue and earnings than FLSmidth & Co. A/S. FLSmidth & Co. A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chart Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FLSmidth & Co. A/S N/A N/A N/A Chart Industries 1.00% 9.27% 2.83%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares FLSmidth & Co. A/S and Chart Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FLSmidth & Co. A/S and Chart Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FLSmidth & Co. A/S 0 3 1 0 2.25 Chart Industries 0 4 8 1 2.77

Chart Industries has a consensus target price of $194.85, indicating a potential upside of 25.71%. Given Chart Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chart Industries is more favorable than FLSmidth & Co. A/S.

Summary

Chart Industries beats FLSmidth & Co. A/S on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FLSmidth & Co. A/S

FLSmidth & Co. A/S provides flowsheet technology and service solutions for the mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, Central and South Asia, the Asia Pacific, and Australia. It operates in three segments: Mining, Cement, and Non-Core Activities. The company provides mining equipment, accessories, spare parts, and wear parts for use in centrifugation and classification; conveying; crushing and sizing; filtration; flotation and attrition; hydromet; material handling; milling and grinding; mine shaft systems; precious metals recovery; process control and optimisation; pyromet; sampling, preparation and analysis; screening; slurry pumping; thickening and clarifying; and wear solutions. It offers online mining equipment and process training courses; mining service centers; testing and research services; and operational services, including PerformanceIQ, online condition monitoring, precious metals, gravity concentrator, asset health, and mine planning services, as well as operating procedure audits, liner profiling and scanning, technical advisory, electrical and automation audits, and upgrades and rebuilds. The company sells its products under the ABON, AIRLOQ, AIRTECH, BUFFALO, Dorr-Oliver, EXCEL, Fuller, KREBS, MAAG GEAR, PFISTER, and VENTOMATIC brands. It serves the aggregates, cement, chemical, food and pharmaceuticals, mining, oil and gas refining, port and terminals, power utilities, pulp and paper, steel, waste to energy, and water treatment industries. The company was formerly known as FLS Industries and changed its name to FLSmidth & Co. A/S in January 2005. FLSmidth & Co. A/S was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Valby, Denmark.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc. engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants. The company also offers natural gas processing solutions; process technology, liquefaction capabilities, and critical equipment for the LNG, include small to mid-scale facilities, floating LNG applications, and large base-load export facilities; brazed aluminum heat exchangers, Core-in-Kettle heat exchangers, cold boxes, air cooled heat exchangers, pressure vessels, and pipe works; and air cooled heat exchangers and axial cooling fans for the HVAC, power, and refining applications. Further, it provides extended warranties, plant start-up, parts, 24/7 support, monitoring and process optimization, repairing, maintenance, and upgrading services; plant services on equipment; and service locations that undertake installation, service, repair, maintenance, and refurbishment of cryogenic products, as well as equipment leasing solutions. Chart Industries, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Ball Ground, Georgia.

